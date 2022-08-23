Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 POLL Result: 94 percent audience wants to see Sriti Jha back on the show

Sriti Jha is the latest celebrity contestant who got eliminated from Rohit Shetty's reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Sriti competed with Jannat Zubair for the elimination stunt but gave up midway. On Sunday, the Kumkum Bhagya actress aborted two tasks and was thus eliminated. This left the show's host Rohit Shetty, co-contestants, and her fans very disappointed. Rohit said that he was expecting to see her in the finale too.

After her elimination, Sriti Jha's fans made her and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 trend on Twitter. They demanded her return to the show. Pinkvilla conducted a poll to understand if the audience wants to see the Kumkum Bhagya actress again on the show. 94 percent think that Sriti should be given a second chance given her stellar performances in the previous stunts whereas 6 percent are satisfied with her elimination from this reality show.

Take a look at the poll result here:

Sriti Jha took her eviction sportingly and roasted her own self on social media. She posted a video of a panda on her Instagram story, and wrote, "Just sharing some unseen footage from my elimination stunt #kkk12". Sriti added another hilarious video of a monkey running around and wrote, "This summarises my kkk12 journey!" She also dropped a clip on her story of a monkey chilling and sipping a drink and wrote, "And I hereby bid adieu! Farewell my friends This was fun!"

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

For now, the contestants seen on the show are Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 premiered on July 2, and ever since, it's reigning the TRP charts.

Also Read | PIC: Akshay Kumar and Chandrachur Singh are all smiles as they promote Cuttputlli on The Kapil Sharma Show

