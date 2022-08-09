Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Poll Result: Fans think Chetna Pande deserves a second chance in the show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 premiered on July 2 and has remained consistent on the TRP charts in the reality genre. The contestants' entertaining banter, Rohit Shetty's amazing hosting skills, and spine-chilling stunts performed by the celebs are some of the factors which make Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 the top-rated reality show on Indian Television screens. The daredevil host Rohit Shetty has been giving a tough fight some tough challenges to the Khiladis every week.

In the last week, Chetna Pande had to bid adieu to the show. Speaking about her elimination task, last week was ‘Teams Week’ where the contestants were grouped into two teams. One was the red team led by Mohit Malik while the other was the yellow team led by Tushar Kalia. The two teams had to go against each other in a series of stunts and the team with the most wins got saved from elimination. Captain Mohit Malik from the red team chose Rubina Dilaik for the stunt while captain Tushar Kalia gave Chetna Pande's name. They both had to perform an underwater stunt. There was a tumbler that kept rolling in the water and it had 20 flags attached to it. The contestant had to go inside and while the tumbler rolled they had to unhook those 10 flags. However, Chetna aborted the stunt and thus got evicted.

Now, Chetna Pande expresses her thoughts after the eviction saying, “I have enjoyed each and every part of this journey. I had signed this show for my father and I am glad to see that my parents are so proud of me. ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ has not just helped me face my fears but also fight and conquer them. I am thankful to Rohit Sir for guiding me like a mentor and always standing by my side. I am leaving as a stronger person than what I thought I was. I had a great time shooting with my co-contestants in Cape Town. This city has my heart, and I can’t wait to come back here again. Wishing all the luck to everyone. May the best one win.”

To determine the audience's opinion on giving second chance to Chetna Pande, we had conducted a poll. The results of the poll have been declared and the audience has supported Chetna Pande. The option yes got 54 per cent votes, which stated that the audience sees potential in her and thinks that she deserves a second chance in the show.

Update on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:

Till now there have been five evictions, and the names who got evicted were - Chetna Pande, Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi, and Pratik Sehajpal. At present, the contestants of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 POLL: Do you think Chetna Pande should get a second chance in the show? Vote