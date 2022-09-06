Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 POLL RESULT: Netizens feel Pratik Sehajpal should've at least attempted eviction stunts

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 saw Pratik Sehajpal's eviction recently, and netizens are highly disappointed with his performance on the show. The young actor aborted two stunts without attempting them, and this made him bid adieu to the show. For the uninitiated, Pratik received a second chance by the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as a wild card contestant. Host Rohit Shetty told Pratik that he was making a joke of himself by giving up in such a manner but the actor made up his mind of letting it go.

Pratik Sehajpal aborted two stunts before they could commence and in the water stunt where he had to collect maximum gold, he fared poorly. This led to his eviction from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 for the second time. He was even trolled on social media for the same and his fans, too, stated that Pratik should have given it a try. Pinkvilla ran a poll to find out the opinion of the audience and asked, "Do you think Pratik Sehajpal should have performed the task before giving up?"

72 percent of the netizens feel that Pratik Sehajpal should have performed the task before aborting them. The remaining 28 percent agree with his decision.

Take a look at the poll result here:

In one of the earlier interviews with Pinkvilla, Pratik shared that being physically strong has got nothing to do with performing stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. "Physical exercise is not important in a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi. At times, due to over-working out your body becomes stiff, and if in one of the tasks when you require flexibility, it doesn't help you because the movement isn't happening. Staying physically active is important but it's not necessary that you only have to do gymming. One has to monitor their diet, sleep, and water intake essentially. Building stamina and endurance is of utmost importance," said the actor.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is hosting the show for the seventh time this year and the show premiered on July 02. This season of the reality show has emerged as one of the most-watched ones. Host Rohit Shetty had taken to his social media account to express his happiness about the same.

Currently, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair, and Kanika Mann are a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

