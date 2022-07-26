Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 POLL RESULTS: Audience sides with Shivangi Joshi; Calls actress elimination ‘unfair’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has climbed the TRP ladder to be tagged as the most-watched reality show. The contestants of this show are leaving no stone unturned to give their heart and soul to the assigned stunt. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's host, Rohit Shetty makes the contestants feel at ease and guides them before every task. In the previous Atyachaar Week, the contestants had to endure tough times in the boot camp and did some gruesome stunts as well. Balika Vadhu actress Shivangi Joshi was eliminated in the episode. We had conducted a poll to determine audience judgement on her elimination and the results are out.

We conducted a poll for our audience, where we asked, ‘Was Shivangi Joshi’s elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fair?’. The poll results have been declared and the audience has made its decision to support their favourite on-screen bahu, Shivangi Joshi. As per the poll results, 58 percent of the people believe that the elimination of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's actress was unfair and that she should be given another chance. While 42 percent of the people believe that the elimination was fair and there is no need for reconsideration.

For the unversed, Shivangi Joshi faced the elimination stunt along with Pratik Sehajpal and Kanika Mann. There was a dark box with 6 keys in it and three locks. The contestants have to switch on the light, find the right key and unlock it. While they do this, the stunt box keeps rotating and the contestant is covered with earthworms, crickets, and cockroaches. Shivangi performed the stunt first, Pratik Sehajpal went second and Kanika Mann went last. All the contestants were given 10 minutes to complete the task, Shivangi took more time than the others in completing the task, due to which she was eliminated from the show.

Shivangi Joshi is the third contestant eliminated after Erika Packard and Aneri Vajani. The show was shot on Cape Town, South Africa and it is hosted by Rohit Shetty.

