Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Poll Results: Fans want Pratik Sehajpal to get a second chance in the show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the top-rated reality shows and has a massive fan following. The show has maintained its consistency in providing thrilling content for the past four weeks. The show's host Rohit Shetty penned a note too, to express his gratitude to the audience for the immense love given to the show. Out of the 14 contestants that participated in this stunt-based reality show, and after Pratik Sehajpal's elimination, only 10 contestants are left. They are divided into two groups of 5 as the relay week continues. We conducted a poll to determine the audience's opinion on giving second chance to Pratik Sehajpal.

In the poll, we asked if Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Pratik Sehajpal should be given a second chance in the show. The reality show star was in the elimination round along with Kanika Mann and Jannat Zubair. The stunt involved three rotators in the middle of the sea and the contestant had to jump from one rotator onto another, and unplug all the flags one by one each. Kanika Mann managed to take out 1 flag whereas Jannat Zubair jumped in the water after she lost her balance and got hung on the wing of the rotator. Pratik went last to do the stunt, and before the task, host Rohit Shetty pumped him up. But he aborted the task as he was experiencing vertigo.

The results of the poll have been declared and the audience has supported Pratik Sehajpal. The option yes got 53 per cent votes, which stated that the audience sees potential in him and wants him to come back in the show.

