Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Poll Results: THIS is what the audience thinks about Aneri Vajani’s eviction

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 one of the most watched shows on TV, within a few days of its launch. The show has a massive fan following and people love to see their favourite celebs perform exciting stunts on the show. For the previous week, the ‘Khatra’ went a notch higher as host Rohit Shetty brought twists and turns at every step to ensure this year’s promise ‘Bachke kahan jayega, khatra kahi se bhi aayega’. With every week's stunts performed by the contestants, one contestant gets eliminated due to poor performance or other circumstances. This week, actress Aneri Vajani has to bid adieu to the show.

We conducted a poll, where we asked people if they think Aneri’s eviction was fair or not. The results have been declared and it is quite interesting to know that the votes are almost equal for both options. But the majority of the people have shared that the eviction was fair. The option yes got 56 per cent votes and the option no got 44 per cent votes. The audience seems to be divided on their opinion of Anupamaa fame Aneri Vajani.

Post her eviction, Aneri had shared a post on social media where she was seen hugging the host of the show, Rohit Shetty. She captioned, “So overwhelmed with all the love Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou!”

Aneri Vajani's elimination stunt

Talking about the elimination stunt, Mr. Faisu, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, and Aneri Vajani performed it. The contestants were locked in a rotating disk with parts of their bodies locked, wherein, they couldn't see anything, and with cockroaches and reptiles on their faces and feet, the contestant had to unlock bolts within eight minutes. Aneri performed the task but couldn't complete it on time. She was hailed for her courage and determination by the contestants and host Rohit Shetty.

