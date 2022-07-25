Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 POLL: Was Shivangi Joshi’s elimination fair? Vote

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been keeping up with its promise of providing entertainment with exciting stunts. In the previous episode, contestant Shivangi Joshi who is better known for her role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2, got eliminated from Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show. This news has come as a disappointment for her fans. She became the third contestant to get evicted after Erika Packard and Aneri Vajani. The contestants of this season performed some gruesome stunts, however, Shivangi Joshi had to bid adieu to the show.

To note, Shivangi Joshi took part in her first reality show with Rohit Shetty hosted show. Rohit Shetty is hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi for the seventh time this year and the camp has been set in Cape Town. Shivangi Joshi locked horns with Pratik Sehajpal and Kanika Mann for the elimination stunt. There was a dark box with 6 keys in it and three locks. The contestants have to switch on the light, find the right key and unlock it. While they do this, the stunt box keeps rotating and the contestant is covered with earthworms, crickets, and cockroaches. Shivangi performed the stunt first, Kanika Mann was asked to go second but she requested to go last and Pratik Sehajpal went second instead. All the contestants were given 10 minutes to complete the task, Shivangi took more time than the others in completing the task, due to which she was eliminated.

On the work front, Shivangi has appeared in several daily soaps including Balika Vadhu 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media as well and often gives her fans glimpses of her personal and professional lives on Instagram.

