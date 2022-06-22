Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal admires the beauty of Cape Town; Jannat Zubair drops a video

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is being filmed currently in Cape Town, South Africa. The contestants have been constantly sharing videos and pictures from the exotic location. The promos too give a glimpse of the dangerous stunts being performed by celebs. Apart from participating in these stunts, the contestants have been bonding off-screen as well and their camaraderie is visible through their social media posts. They are constantly keeping their fans updated on their whereabouts through their Instagram videos and photos.

Today, Pratik Sehajpal took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him sailing on a yacht. In this video, Pratik can be seen sporting a casual outfit and looks calm as he enjoys his water ride. Amidst the backdrop of a stunning sunset, Pratik is sailing under the clouds that have covered the sky and he is admiring the beauty of the ocean. Sharing this breathtaking video, he captioned, "Bhool ke liye kshama, mehnat har lamha, Kitni bhi ho tez hawa, Khuda mera gawah".

Meanwhile, taking to her Instagram handle, Jannat shared a funny video with co-contestant, Rajiv Adatia. Jannat took the viral audio and created a reel in which she is provoking Rajiv to hit her.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 shoot will happen extensively for about 2 months in Cape Town. The contestants of the show are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will start airing on TV screens from 2nd July every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV.

