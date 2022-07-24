Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal 'can't swim'; Rohit Shetty says 'Shouldn't have signed up for the show'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has climbed the TRP ladder to be tagged as the most-watched reality show. The contestants of this show are leaving no stone unturned to give their heart and soul to the assigned stunt. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's host, Rohit Shetty makes the contestants feel at ease and guides them before every task. However, as per a new promo, he was seen losing his calm at Pratik Sehajpal, who has an experience of doing reality shows in the past.

Rohit Shetty was seen explaining a water-based stunt where after the completion of the task, the participant had to jump in the water. Pratik Sehajpal looked quite petrified and questioned the host, "And, what if you don't know to swim?" "Then take God's name and jump in the water. You don't participate in a dance show and say that you don't know to dance. Similarly, you can't participate in a stunt-based show and say that you don't know to swim. You shouldn't have signed up for the show then," replied Rohit Shetty.

Watch the promo here

Pratik Sehajpal looked quite frightened while his choreographer-friend Nishant Bhat agreed with what Rohit Shetty had to say. Not just this, Kanika Mann was seen telling Shivangi Joshi that she cried during the stunt and sought medical assistance, and was even afraid of doing the water stunt. Shivangi was flabbergasted and they started punching each other while Pratik, who was present there, enjoyed the view. In the latter part of this promo, Rubina Dilaik accused Kanika Mann of doing a research on her phone before doing the ostrich stunt whereas Kanika denies it.

For the unversed, Shivangi Joshi performed a stunt with Mr. Faisu where she was given electric shocks. The actress couldn't bear them and started crying in the middle of the task. On seeing her situation, Rohit stopped the task, and her blood, and heart rate was checked by the doctors. She said it was unfair to Mr. Faisu who lost the task because of her.

