Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal, Faisal Shaikh tease Rajiv Adatia amidst stunts; Release date announced

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is being filmed currently in Cape Town. Along with performing treacherous stunts, the contestants are having a gala time and are leaving no stones unturned to explore the beautiful place. They have been continuously sharing amusing pictures and videos of their fun time. The promos have started releasing and are giving us a glimpse of the stunts that can be seen in the upcoming episodes. The promos are proof that the audiences are surely going to be on the edge of their seats once the show starts airing.

Pratik Sehajpal's video:

Today, Pratik Sehajpal shared a fun video on his Instagram handle along with Faisal Shaikh and Rajiv Adatia. In this video, we can see Pratik and Faisal teasing Rajiv who is seated on a chair with messy hair. Pratik and Faisal are seen saying, "Agar zindagi mei ladki patana hai mere bhai (both pan the camera at Rajiv and continue) toh baal toh khade karna padega na meri jaan". Rajiv can be seen giving annoying expressions looking at the two pulling his leg. The caption of this video read, "Meri jaan Meri jaan Meri jaan!"

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 release date announced:

Colors TV also shared a promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 on its Instagram page. In this short promo, Rohit Shetty can be seen turning a bike upside down and saying his patent dialogue 'Bach Ke Kaha Jayega, Khatra Kahi Se Bhi Ayega'. But the main highlight of this promo is that the makers have finally revealed the release date of the show. The caption of this promo read, "Khatron ka vaar hoga iss baar non-stop! Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, 2nd July se, har Sat aur Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par!". Yes, the wait is over, and audiences will get a thrilling experience from 2nd July as the show will start airing on the television screens.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12:

Rohit Shetty will be seen hosting the show for the seventh time this year. The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair. The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will happen extensively for about 2 months in Cape Town.

