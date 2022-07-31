Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal gets eliminated from Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 contestant Pratik Sehajpal who is better known for her stint in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 got eliminated from Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show this week. He became the fourth contestant to get evicted after Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, and Shivangi Joshi. To note, Rohit Shetty is hosting the reality show for the seventh time this year and the camp has been set in Cape Town. The contestants of this season performed some gruesome stunts. However, Pratik Sehajpal had to bid adieu to the show on July 31.

Pratik went directly to the elimination stunt after Team 1 - Mohit Malik, Rubina Dilaik, Mr Faisu, Jannat Zubair chose Kanika Mann and Team 2 - Tushar Kalia, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia and Chetna Pande chose Sriti Jha to perform the stunt. For the elimination stunt, Pratik competed with Jannat and Kanika for a height-based task but couldn't perform well and got out.

On the work front, Pratik has been part of several reality shows including Bigg Boss OTT, Bigg Boss 15, Love School, among others. For those unaware, be emerged as the first runner-up for Bigg Boss 15 while Tejasswi Prakash won the show.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is hosting the show for the seventh time this year and the show premiered on July 02. The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Kanika Mann among others.

You can watch the show every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV and Voot.

