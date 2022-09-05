Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal gets evicted from Rohit Shetty's show; Sriti Jha misses second chance

Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is going at its pace and with each passing week, it is becoming tougher. Pratik Sehajpal got eliminated from the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 for the second time. It was his second stint in the show as he made a comeback in the show a few days back after getting evicted. Earlier, Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, and Shivangi Joshi got evicted from the show. Apart from this, Sriti Jha also missed her second chance to make a comeback on the show. To note, Rohit Shetty is hosting the reality show for the seventh time this year and the camp has been set in Cape Town. The contestants of this season performed some gruesome stunts. However, Pratik Sehajpal had to bid adieu to the show on September 04.

For the first round, Pratik Sehajpal had to do a height-based stunt which also involved swimming. However, he aborted the task owing to his fear. Then, he could not perform the second task well. Then, in the elimination task, he had to lock horns with Kanika Mann and Rubina Dilaik. However, Pratik aborted the task and had to say goodbye to the show.

Then, evicted contestants Sriti Jha and Faisal Shaikh aka Mr, Faisu competed to make a comeback in the show. But, Sriti Jha missed the second chance.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is hosting the show for the seventh time this year and the show premiered on July 02. The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, among others.

You can watch the show every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV and Voot.

