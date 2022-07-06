Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal gives a glimpse of his 'khushiyon bhare pal' with Kanika Mann & others

Pratik Sehajpal rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT which was hosted by Karan Johar and he was one of the finalists of the show. Being the finalist, he walked out of the show with a briefcase of money and got direct entry to Bigg Boss 15. Pratik is once again seen on the television screens in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The reality show is being hosted by blockbuster filmmaker Rohit Shetty. In this show, Pratik received an amazing response after his first stunt, and his bonding with other contestants has also been appreciated by his fans.

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 share a great camaraderie on-screen as well as off-screen. Each contestant has shared multiple pictures and videoes of their fun time from the sets of the show. Speaking of which, Pratik also dropped a picture with his friends on his Instagram handle. In this photo, Pratik, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, and Rajiv Adatia are seen laughing their hearts out and have been candidly clicked at the moment. They are seen dressed in matching white traditional outfits and have taken on orange scarfs. Sharing this snap, Pratik captioned, "Kuchh khushiyon bhare pal...".

Earlier, when asked to what extent does being physically strong help in a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Pratik had told Pinkvilla, "Physical exercise is not important in a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi. At times, due to over-working out your body becomes stiff, and if in one of the tasks when you require flexibility, it doesn't help you because the movement isn't happening. Staying physically active is important but it's not necessary that you only have to do gymming. One has to monitor their diet, sleep, and water intake essentially. Building stamina and endurance is of utmost importance."

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.

