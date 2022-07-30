Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal, Mr Faisu roast Rajiv Adatia for eating jalebi, ice cream while dieting

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the stunt-based reality show's shoot has wrapped up and the contestants are back in the city. The shoot of the thrilling and adventurous reality show was in Cape Town, South Africa, which went on for 50 days. The contestants received a warm welcome at their homes. The contestant Rajiv Adatia, who is like a brother to Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty, met up with Mr. Faisu, Pratik Sehajpal, last evening. The trio was seen having a gala time together.

In the series of stories shared Rajiv Adatia, all of them are seen seated at a restaurant and enjoying chaanch and relishing jalebis. Mr. Faisu and Pratik are seen teasing Rajiv for eating jalebis and ice cream while being on diet. Rajiv expressions are quite hilarious as he gets caught on the camera. Rajiv also shared a picture with the two of them, as he captions, “Yes last night we had lots of Naan, and some good Punjabi food! We deserve it after the cockroaches, snakes rats and worms!! Haha! @mr_faisu_07 @pratiksehajpal.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is full of adventurous and thrilling stunts, which have kept the audience hooked to the TV screens. The contestants like Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Mr. Faisu, and others have been giving their best performances in the show.

Rajiv Adatia is loved by everyone on the show and the contestants are seen teasing him for his Hindi speaking skills on the show. In a previous clip shared by Rajiv on his Instagram handle, he can be seen stuck in a stunt, and during this, the daredevil host Rohit Shetty takes a dig at him. Rajiv can be seen hanging with the help of the harness at a height on an iron plank. While being hanged, Rohit Shetty asks Rajiv the meaning of 'Pairo tale zameen khisak ne ka'. Rajiv then tries to understand the dialogue and attempts to repeat it but fails hilariously. The other contestants are seen enjoying the moment and laughing at Rajiv. Then Rubina Dilaik comes out to help Rajiv and asks him to repeat a dialogue after her.

