Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal & Nishat Bhat share how Tejasswi Prakash motivates them for the show

Khatron Ke Khiladi is an adventure stunt-based reality show that has been entertaining the audience for a long time now. The show has been through 11 seasons, and now it is all set to enter its 12th season. The show has witnessed many popular celebs turning into contestants and surviving gruesome stunts. All the action is set to unfold again as daring host Rohit Shetty and contestants are set to head to Cape Town for the shoot of their new adventure. Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Faisal Shaikh are amongst the confirmed contestants who are participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

In a recent interaction, Pratik and Nishant expressed their excitement about joining this Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show. They shared that they are excited to have fun on the show and perform the tasks. They were even asked about Tejasswi's reaction to their participation. Speaking on this, Nishant said that Tejasswi encouraged them to give their best and perform every stunt with full energy. Pratik also recalled Tejasswi's stunt from the show and said, "We have taken our lessons on not to panic and be mentally calm while performing the stunt" Praising the host of the show, Pratik and Nishant expressed their joy to be a part of Rohit Shetty's reality show and called him a great mentor. They further said that they are quite excited to learn new things from the host.

Social media star Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu is also geared up to conquer his fears and survive the gruesome stunts in this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. In an interview, Faisal expressed his joy in joining his first-ever reality television show and thanked his fans for their constant support. Speaking about his strategy Faisal said that the purpose of participating in this show is to become mentally and physically strong and conquer his fears.

The last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi saw famous television celebrities as participants and was conducted in South Africa. Last year, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, and Sana Makbul had participated. Arjun Bijlani was declared the winner.

