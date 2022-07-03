Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal trends on Twitter; fans hail his performance

Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12' is all set to take you on an adventurous ride. The show is one of the most-loved reality shows on the small screen, which is aired on Colors and streamed on Voot. After a successful season 11, the makers green-lit the 12th installment of the stunt-based reality show. The first episode premiered yesterday on the 2nd of July, 2022 and the show started with a bang. The first episode has begun on a great note and the stunts are thrilling and the comic breaks and interactions in-between, have been enjoyable too. The contestants were seen giving their best fight in their first stunts and fans applauded everyone's performance.

The first stunt was between Sriti Jha and Rubina Dilaik and Pratik Sehajpal and Tushar Kalia. A warm bed setup was attached to a helicopter moving over the sea, with a dipping temperature of around 6°C. The contestants were expected to remove all the flags attached to the bed and the helicopter ladder. After removing the flags, the contestants had to jump in the ice-cold water. Pratik Sehajpal performed this stunt with extreme determination and emerged as the winner of the first stunt opposite Tushar Kalia. And now, Pratik has been receiving applauds from his fans for his performance and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Pratik Sehajpal' trends on Twitter.

Check out amazing tweets netizens penned for Pratik Sehajpal

Rohit Shetty will be seen hosting the show for the seventh time this year. The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Pratik Sehajpal: Everyone's playing really well but I'm my own competition; EXCLUSIVE