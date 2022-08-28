Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Promo: Jannat Zubair, Mr. Faisu and others celebrate 'Bollywood fever' in Cape Town

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is one of the top-rated shows in the reality genre, and its engaging content has hooked the attention of the audience. The participants are battling spine-chilling stunts and overcoming their fears to survive till the end of the show. The viewers enjoy the sight of their favorite contestant battling creepy crawlies and overcoming their fear of height, water and several other things. The ongoing season has maintained its consistency in remaining the top-rated reality show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 new promo:

Today, Colors TV uploaded a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 giving a glimpse of what the audience will get to watch in the forthcoming episode. In this promo, we see Jannat Zubair, Mr.Faisu, and other contestants celebrating 'Bollywood fever' with the crew members in Cape Town. Amidst this, we see glimpses of the participants struggling to perform the allocated stunts. The caption of this promo read, "Cape Town mein chaaye Bollywood fever ke rehte, khiladiyon ko kis tarah ke khatron ka saamna karna padega? Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, aaj raat aur, har Sat aur Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par! Anytime on @voot".

Click here to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 new promo

Apart from the stunts, the contestants had a gala time with Rohit Shetty while shooting for the show. They formed a good friendship and stood as strong pillars for each other while performing the stunts. They encouraged and cheered one another during their tasks and also had great fun.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:

Till now there have been five evictions of Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, and Shivangi Joshi. At present, the contestants of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat and Jannat Zubair. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 EXCLUSIVE: Chetna Pande feels THIS contestant has all the potential to win the show