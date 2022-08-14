Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Promo: Mohit Malik, Kanika, Nishant Bhat request Rubina Dilaik to predict show's winner

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 premiered on July 2 and has remained consistent on the TRP charts in the reality genre. The contestants' entertaining banter, Rohit Shetty's amazing hosting skills, and spine-chilling stunts performed by the celebs are some of the factors which make Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 the top-rated reality show on Indian Television screens. Today, Colors shared a new hilarious promo featuring contestants Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, Nishant Bhat, and Rubina Dilaik.

In this promo we see, Rubina shouting loudly as soon as she sees Mohit, Kanika, and Nishant in her room while she was going to sleep. The three request Rubina to sleep so that in her dream she can see who performs what stunts and who will win the K-medal. Then it is seen that she starts talking in her sleep and pointing at Nishant she says that she can see a scorpion and a sacred person. Later, she describes a stunt and says that there is fire everywhere so Mohit it is better that you run away. When Kanika asks her to predict something about her then Rubina is heard saying that 'Nahi bacha payega kisi ka baap jab baxe mei aayenge bade bade snaap'. Then Mohit is seen saying that 'yeh sab toh thik hai lekin ye batao K-medal kon jeetega'. Rubina then wakes up and tells them to get out of her room.



The caption of this promo read, "Aaye hai contestants Rubina ke paas, kya uske sapne mein dikhega kaun hai K-medal ka haqdaar? Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, aaj raat aur, har Sat aur Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par! Anytime on @voot".

Update on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:

Till now there have been four evictions, Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi, and Chetna Pande. At present, the contestants of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat and Jannat Zubair. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.

