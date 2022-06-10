Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 PROMO: Rohit Shetty takes a dig at Rubina Dilaik & asks her to kiss a frog; Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the most awaited reality show will soon start airing on television screens. The shooting for the 12th season has already begun in Cape Town and like every year, this time too, audiences will see an interesting mix of celebrities and popular personalities who will compete for the trophy. Since the contestants have started shooting along with Rohit Shetty, their pictures and videos are going viral within a blink of an eye and have created a lot of excitement amongst the fans. The promos have started releasing and are giving us a glimpse of what stunts can be seen in the upcoming episodes.

Today, Colors TV uploaded another interesting promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. In this promo, Rohit Shetty takes a dig at Rubina and tells her to kiss someone who looks like her husband Abhinav Shukla. Shockingly that someone turns out to be a frog and the actress denies kissing the creature. But as she can't refuse any order from the daredevil host Rohit Shetty, Rubina unwillingly ends up kissing the frog. During this act, all the contestants are seen teasing Rubina with the song 'Jumma Chumma De De' and are laughing out loud. While this promo ends, Rohit Shetty can be heard saying the patent dialogue 'Bach Ke Kaha Jayega, Khatra Kahi Se Bhi Ayega'. The caption of this promo read, "Kya de paayegi Rubina kiss aur poori hogi frog ki wish? Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi jald hi sirf #Colors par!"

Click here to watch the promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12

Update on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12:

Rohit Shetty will be seen hosting the show for the seventh time this year. The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair among others. The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will happen extensively for about 2 months in Cape Town. Reportedly, the show will start airing on COLORS TV on 7th August.

