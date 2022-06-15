Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 PROMO: Rohit Shetty's daredevil stunt-based show to premiere on THIS date

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's shooting has already begun in South Africa's Cape Town. The contestants have been sharing exciting videos of them having a gala time between their shoot schedules. On Wednesday (June 15) morning, filmmaker, stunt master and host Rohit Shetty posted a promo of himself doing some daredevil stunts and announced the premiere date of the show. The promos of contestants Tushar Kalia, Sriti Jha are already out. Rohit is known to get the best out of his contestants on this stunt-based reality show.

Rohit Shetty posted the video on his Instagram with the caption, "AA RAHA HOON LEKAR.. KHATRON KE KHILADI. 2nd July se, raat 9 baje, har weekend @colorstv par! #khatronkekhiladi12 #kkk12 #capetown #southafrica (sic)". Contestant Kanika Mann, friends from the industry and fan clubs of the respective contestants dropped several comments on this promo sharing their excitement to see the actors and influencers spread their charisma. There was enough discussion about the show going on air and finally, the makers and host confirmed the on-air date. It will premiere from July 2nd onwards, every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM.

Watch the promo here

Social media influencers Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu and Jannat Zubair will also be seen performing some major stunts. Celebrities Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Mohit Malik, Shivangi Joshi, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Kanika Mann, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Chetna Pande and Erica Packard will be seen on the show this year. They have all bonded well with each other and often keep posting reels from the picturesque locations of Cape Town. From Baywatch to Desi Boyz, the guys and girls are having a lot of fun.

Mohit has fallen in love with the place to such an extent that he has planned to bring wife Addite Malik and son Ekbir for a vacation soon.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kanika Mann to Mr Faisu, contestants exude Baywatch & Desi Boyz vibes; WATCH

