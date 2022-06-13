Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 PROMO: Tushar Kalia unveils his fearless side and performs gruesome stunts; Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 shooting is going on in full swing at Cape Town. Along with performing treacherous stunts, the contestants are having a gala time and are leaving no stones unturned to explore the beautiful place. They have been continuously sharing amusing pictures and videos of their fun time. The promos have started releasing and are giving us a glimpse of the stunts that can be seen in the upcoming episodes. The promos are proof that the audiences are surely going to be on the edge of their seats once the show starts airing.

Today, Colors TV uploaded a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 featuring Tushar Kalia. In this promo, contestant Tushar can be seen performing contemporary dance and amidst this, we can see him completing several gruesome stunts. While this promo ends, Rohit Shetty can be heard saying the patent dialogue 'Bach Ke Kaha Jayega, Khatra Kahi Se Bhi Ayega'. The caption of this promo read, "Dance ke guru Tushar Kalia, kaise karenge ek se badhkar ek khatron ka saamna? Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi jald hi sirf #Colors par!"

In the previous promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, it was seen that daredevil host Rohit Shetty takes a dig at Rubina and tells her to kiss a frog. As she can't refuse any order from the host, Rubina unwillingly ends up kissing the frog. During this act, all the contestants are seen teasing Rubina with the song 'Jumma Chumma De De'.

Rohit Shetty will be seen hosting the show for the seventh time this year. The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair. The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will happen extensively for about 2 months in Cape Town. Reportedly, the show will start airing on COLORS TV from 7th August.

