Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rajiv Adatia expresses desire to be Rohit Shetty's 'Ardhangini', everyone is in splits

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 the stunt-based reality show has become the top-watched show in the country. It has been the highest-rated reality show and fans are completely enjoying watching their favourite celebrities perform daredevil stunts. The contestants are doing everything possible to entertain the audience and this year people are loving Rajiv Adatia. Everyone is enjoying Rajiv's special Hindi letters for host Rohit Shetty.

Rajiv's hilarious letter for Rohit Shetty:

In the upcoming episode, we will get to hear another hilarious letter by Rajiv for the host Rohit Shetty. While last time, Rajiv praised Rohit Shetty in the letter, this time he will talk about the partner's week. Rajiv shared a video of it on his Instagram handle where he is seen reading his letter while Rohit and the other contestants have fun. In the letter, Rajiv said that during the partner's week, a lot of injustice happened to him and Rohit Shetty is a witness to it.

Click here to watch Rajiv's video

However, instead of saying 'Rohit sir iss baat ke Sakshi hai', Rajiv says, 'Rohit sir ki Sakshi hai'. Rohit Shetty quickly says, 'Meri koi Sakshi nahi hai bhai. Kya tu jhoote padvayega." Rajiv then asks, 'Rohit sir aap Sakshi hai na?" Rohit then says that he is Rohit Shetty and not Sakshi.

Everyone begins laughing at these jokes. Rajiv then says, 'Agar Rohit sir contestant hote toh mujhe apni partner matlab 'Ardhangini' jarur chunte." Hearing this, Rohit Shetty laughs and asks Rajiv whether he understands the meaning of 'Ardhangini'. Rajiv says that it means to partner.

Rohit explains that it means life partner and Rajiv smiles. Rohit Shetty says Rajiv was visualising us together on our honeymoon. This leaves everyone in splits. Rajiv then turns towards Pratik and says that he is much stronger than what Pratik thinks about him. While saying this, he pronounces 'soch' as 'sauch' and leaves everyone laughing.

Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Tushar Shetty, Mr. Faisu, Pratik Sehajpal, Kanika Mann, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair are competing with each other. The troupe has returned to Mumbai from Cape Town and partied together too. Khatron Ke Khiladi airs every weekend at 9:30 PM.

