Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rajiv Adatia expresses gratitude to Mr. Faisu as latter performs his 'proxy stunt'; PIC

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is one of the top-rated shows in the reality genre, and its engaging content has hooked the attention of the audience. The participants are battling spine-chilling stunts and overcoming their fears to survive till the end of the show. The viewers enjoy the sight of their favorite contestant battling creepy crawlies and overcoming their fear of height, water and several other things. The ongoing season has maintained its consistency in remaining the top-rated reality show.

Apart from the stunts, the contestants had a gala time with Rohit Shetty while shooting for the show. They formed a good friendship and stood as strong pillars for each other while performing the stunts. They encouraged and cheered one another during their tasks and also had great fun. Today, Rajiv Adatia took to his Instagram handle and penned a long note thanking Faisal Shaikh (Mr.Faisu) for doing his proxy stunt. For the unversed, Rajiv was injured and needed a person to perform his stunt. Mr. Faisu took the initiative and took up the stunt on Rajiv's behalf and aced at it. Rajiv shared a picture with Faisu and expressed gratitude in the caption.

Rajiv Adatia wrote, "Thank you for doing my Proxy for my Stunt Mere Bhai! You are a true friend, brother and an amazing soul. Saying you are a brother. @mr_faisu_07 Saying you are close to me is one thing. Proving it selflessly is on another level. I was injured on my foot and was in pain! Was taken to the hospital to get X-rays and all done just to check I didn’t get a hair line fracture. Faisu saw my tears and the pain was in! I couldn’t perform the following stunt! When Rohit Sir said I will need a proxy, without any hesitation Faisu said “Sir Mein Karunga” without me even asking! Faisu that touched my heart bro! Not everyone would do what you did! You showed that you are a true friend to me for life! Faisu ACED the stunt and performed like it was his own stunt and proved how strong he really is! Bhai you are star! Your journey is inspirational! A boy who lived a simple life, loved making videos, became the biggest social media star, and is now on the biggest reality show in India and is winning hearts! You are an example of the dream coming true and I’m very proud of you! Social Media star you were now you are a national star! Love you my brother! @mr_faisu_07".

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:

Till now there have been five evictions of Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha and Shivangi Joshi. At present, the contestants of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat and Jannat Zubair. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.

