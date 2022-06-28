Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rajiv Adatia injures himself while performing a stunt

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to premiere on Saturday, July 2, and with each passing day, the audience is getting eager to watch the celebrated list of contestants perform stunts. Their videos on social media show the camaraderie they share with each other and the fun banter is also being loved. Amid all of this, the contestants are also giving a glimpse of their shoot and performances, and in the latest video shared by Pratik Sehajpal, it is seen that Rajiv Adatia has injured himself.

In the video, Rajiv Adatia is lying down with her bandaged feet, and the pain is visible on his face. Pratik asked Rajiv how he was feeling and Rajiv responded, "pain." Pratik wished him a speedy recovery by saying, "You’ll be fine, God bless!" Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Rajiv had spoken about how this show is completely different from his personality and also about the bond he shares with his co-contestants.

Take a look at Rajiv Adatia's photo here:

When Rajiv Adatia was asked about this show, he had said, “Khatron Ke Khiladi is a very different reality show than other reality shows. This show is all about stunts, mind, and body. It is a very different show totally opposite of what I am as a person. It is a show which tests your physical and mental strength.”

He also opened up about his phobias and said, “I have a lot of phobias, especially with animals and shocks which will be in the show but I think people come in this show to overcome their phobias. The stunts in this show are extreme and yes this will be my test and I’ll try my level best to overcome all my phobias.”

Rajiv Adatia's bond with co-contestants

Rajiv Adatia is seen bonding with other contestants on the show and is mostly seen hanging with Pratik Sehajpal and Mr. Faisu. They often share pictures and videos from the fun times apart from doing the tasks. Earlier, he was seen in Bigg Boss 15, and his bond with Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz was much appreciated.

