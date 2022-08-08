Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rajiv Adatia, Sriti Jha reunite at Rubina Dilaik's home to spend an 'amazing afternoon'

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 has been entertaining the masses since it started airing. The contestants' entertaining banter, Rohit Shetty's amazing hosting skills, and spine-chilling stunts performed by the celebs are some of the factors which make Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 among the top-rated reality show on Indian Television screens. This stunt-based reality show was shot in Cape Town, and the contestants formed a great friendship while shooting for the show.

After returning from Cape Town, the contestants were often spotted meeting one another. On the occasion of Friendship Day, these contestants reunited to spend time at Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's house. Rajiv Adatia shared a video on his Instagram handle where we get to see him, Sriti Jha and Nishant Bhat enjoying their time as they sing a song. Sharing this video, Rajiv wrote, "Happy Friendships day!!! Mini reunion! Thank you @rubinadilaik for an amazing, fun loved afternoon.. laughs and joy!! Love you guys!! @itisriti @nishantbhat85 @vajanianeri".

Rubina too took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of her fun time with her friends. Sharing this clip, she captioned, "#kkk12 reunion…."

Speaking about the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, recently the contestant who got eliminated from the show was Chetna Pande. Captain Mohit Malik from the red team chose Rubina Dilaik for the stunt, while captain Tushar Kalia gave Chetna Pande's name. They both had to perform an underwater stunt. There was a tumbler that kept rolling in the water and it had 20 flags attached to it. The contestant had to go inside and while the tumbler rolled they had to unhook those 10 flags. However, Chetna aborted the stunt and thus got evicted. While bidding her adieu, Rohit Shetty called Chetna a "tough girl".

Till now there have been five evictions, Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi, and Pratik Sehajpal. At present, the contestants of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat and Jannat Zubair.

