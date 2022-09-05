Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rajiv Adatia in ‘tears of Joy’ as Mr Faisu makes a wildcard entry in show; Video

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is one of the top-rated shows in the reality genre, and its thrilling content has hooked the attention of the audience. The participants battle daring stunts and overcome their fears to survive till the end of the show. The viewers enjoy the sight of their favourite contestant battling creepy crawlies and overcoming the fear of height, water and several other things. Contestant Mr. Faisu was evicted from the show in the past weeks and in the recent episode, he re-entered the show as a wildcard. Rajiv Adatia who has a great bond with him shared an emotional post for him.

Rajiv Adatia was seen getting teary-eyed in the recent promo as Rohit Shetty revealed that Mr. Faisu is back in the show. He rushed towards him and hugged him, saying that he felt very bad when Faisal was evicted from the show. He shared in the captions, “These were tears of Joy! Seeing my brother Faisu @mr_faisu_07 come back to the show gave me so much happiness! After he won my stunt for me he got eliminated the next episode and I felt so bad! I was feeling really sad inside! When he came back I just felt that he is one heck of a deserving and strong contender! Very few people touch my heart but this boy is genuinely the most selfless person I know. I spent 2 months with him. We spent all our time together whether it be shooting or just relaxing! He is example for our youth today and the youth of our country that dreams are possible! Such a hard working guy and such determined in life to do well. You inspire me bro! You always will be in my life and close to my heart! You are really are one of the nicest people I’ve known! Never heard him say bad word against anyone! Always positive! Always supportive! I cried because for a flash I saw his journey through my eyes and I was like sometimes we take for granted what others dream of! Wish you the best my bro always!!”

Rajiv had earlier taken to his Instagram handle and penned a long note thanking Faisal Shaikh (Mr.Faisu) for doing his proxy stunt. For the unversed, Rajiv was injured and needed a person to perform his stunt. Mr. Faisu took the initiative and took up the stunt on Rajiv's behalf and aced at it. Rajiv shared a picture with Faisu and expressed gratitude in the caption.

