Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rajiv Adatia's letter for Rohit Shetty takes everyone on a laughter riot; Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is being currently filmed in Cape Town. Every weekend, audiences get to see their favourite celebs performing gruesome stunts and the competition of this season is intensifying with each passing day. This week the ‘Khatra’ goes a notch higher as host Rohit Shetty will bring twists and turns at every step to ensure this year’s promise ‘Bachke kahan jayega, khatra kahi se bhi aayega’. With mind-blowing stunts, the viewers will also be treated to a power-packed punch of entertainment.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 new promo:

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo on its Instagram handle in which we can see the contestants and Rohit Shetty can't stop laughing due to Rajiv Adatia's letter. The promo starts with Rajiv telling Rohit that he has penned a letter for him. As soon as Rajiv starts reading the letter, we can see Rohit and the other contestants are left in splits as they hear Rajiv mispronouncing words. Some of Rajiv's wrong pronunciations of words like 'Prispadha instead of Prathispada', 'Guptrogo instead of Guptjano' 'Mahnoos instead of Mahsoos', 'Tarbooja instead of Tajurba', 'Kamina instead of kami nahi hai', 'Raakshas instead of Rakshak' take everyone on a laughter riot.

The caption of this promo read, "Rajiv ke khat ke pyaare shabdon ko kiya humne dil se 'manhoos'. Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, aaj aur kal raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par! Anytime on @voot".

As the competition gets fierce day by day, the show will bring new themes and new sets of challenges every week. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi premiered on 2nd July 2022. The contestants of this season are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Faisal Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair.

