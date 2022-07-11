Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rohit Shetty announces 'Atyachaar week'; Assigns spine-chilling stunts to Rubina, Sriti

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is being currently filmed in Cape Town. Every weekend, the audiences get to see their favorite celebs performing gruesome stunts. The competition of this season is intensifying more than ever. The dapper host Rohit Shetty will bring twists and turns at every step to ensure this year’s promise ‘Bachke kahan jayega, khatra kahi se bhi aayega’. With mind-blowing stunts, the viewers will also be treated to a power-packed punch of entertainment.

Colors TV shared a new promo on its Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of the stunts that viewers will see in the upcoming episodes. The promo starts with daredevil host Rohit Shetty announcing 'Atyachaar week' and saying that this season will have next-level torture and stunts. We get to see a glimpse of various spine-chilling stunts performed by the contestants. Viewers will see a stunt where the contestants are hanged upside down in a river, and they struggle to save themselves from the water. The other stunt shows how the contestants are eating insects and finding it difficult to swallow. Another stunt that will keep you on the edge of your seats this week will be when Kanika Mann runs for her life from a wild dog. We even see Sriti Jha scared as she cries while her face is covered by a glass shield with creatures.

Click here to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 promo

The caption of this promo read, "Iss atyachaar week mein karenge contestants face intense khatra with twists. Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, har Sat aur Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par! Anytime on @voot".

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.

