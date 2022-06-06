Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shoot begins: Rohit Shetty makes blockbuster entry in a chopper

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most awaited shows of the year. In the show, several celebrities will take part as contestants and do adventurous tasks. The celebrities who will perform well in the tasks will progress to further levels and finally one of them will win the trophy of the winner. The contestants, along with the host for the season Rohit Shetty, have already flown to Cape Town for the shoot. As per the recent clip on social media, Rohit Shetty is seen making a grand entry as he announced the start of the shoot.

In the promo of the upcoming adventure reality show, stunt director and show host Rohit Shetty is seen making a grand entry at the shoot. He is seen standing on a helicopter, which is seen heading towards the shoot location. Rohit Shetty had shared the post on social media with the caption, “Time to go crazy, wild, raw and real once again! KHATRON KE KHILADI!! Shoot begins!”

Rohit Shetty will be seen hosting the show for the seventh time this year. The contestants who are set to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are — Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair, among others.

Meanwhile, Rohit is presently busy with his upcoming web series, which features Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. While unveiling the first look of the show, Rohit mentioned on Instagram, “Our cop universe goes digital. And when we go Digital it has to be BIG. Proud to bring you India’s biggest Action series on Amazon prime.”

The reality show will go on-air from 7th August, as per reports.

