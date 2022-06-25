Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rohit Shetty on the contestants: They don’t come on the show to audition for me

The much-awaited Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is set to air on TV screens very soon. Rohit Shetty returns as a host this season, but the fans are divided among the many popular celebrities who will show their adventurous side on the reality show. Be it Mr Faisu, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik,Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, among many others; the makers have managed to get an interesting list of contestants. While these celebs fight their fears as they indulge in some daredevil stunts, host Rohit Shetty talks in an interview with Indian Express that many people feel that they are only ‘acting’ and if actors try to impress host for roles in movies.

In a recent chat with indianexpress.com, the filmmaker said that he often gets asked if the stunts shown on Khatron Ke Khiladi are for real. He shared “Usually we shoot the whole show and send out the package to the channel. This is the first time that we will go live on TV while we are still filming. I have often been asked if the stunts are actually real. Many ask me ‘CGI kiya hai kya?’. I then have to explain that ‘yes, every stunt is performed by these contestants themselves’.”

On being asked if actors want to also do well on the show to impress him and get a role in his films. “I don’t think so. When I came on board, I had already worked with Mugdha Godse in All the Best, Dayanand Shetty had already signed Singham and Nikiteen Dheer did work with me later in Chennai Express. But no they don’t come on the show to audition for me,” he shared with a smile.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is being shot in Cape Town, South Africa and the team will wrap up shoot by July 16. The show is set to go on air on July 2 and will air every weekend 9 pm.

