Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rohit Shetty poses with Mohit Malik, Aneri Vajani, Pratik Sehajpal & others; See PICS

The wait for the most adventurous and exciting show on the telly screens, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is finally over as the show of the show has begun today. All the contestants who are part of the show have already flown to Cape Town, South Africa for the shooting. The show will be yet again hosted by the audience’s favourite daredevil host and stunt movie director, Rohit Shetty. Ahead of the shoot, the contestants like Sriti Jha, Aneri Vajani and others got snapped with the host.

Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal shared a post and he can be seen taking blessing from Rohit Shetty. He captioned, “Yeh next level hai! Khatarnaak shoot begins...”

Mohit Malik shared a cool snap with him as he captioned, “And ACTION !!!! Shoot begins”

Anupamaa fame Aneri Vajani is seen holding hands with Rohit Shetty and shared a quirky post, “Rohit sir … You Are Bae , Everyone else is Jaaaaa beee And the Shoot begins !!!”

Chetna Pande shared an interesting video with Rohit Shetty as she captioned, “Time For the craziest Adventure to begin .. yet another dream come true… Shoot begins …..”

Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha shared a cool picture with Rohit Shetty and wrote, “the plot thickens Shoot begins”

TV actress Kanika Mann shared fun pictures with Rohit Shetty as she climbed up on a tree and he was standing below. She looked adorable in bright pink and neon jumpsuit.

Nishant Bhat also shared pictures where Rohit Shetty’s hand is around his neck. He captioned, “Agar khatra mol liya hi hai toh, #aslikhiladi @itsrohitshetty ke saath ek photo aur #KKK12 mein mera teen-paanch toh banta hai!!! KKK season shoot begins!!!!”

