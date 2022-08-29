Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rohit Shetty pranks Rubina Dilaik; Tells her to run away with crew’s phones and goggles

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has become one of the most popular and highly appreciated shows on telly screens since its launch. From exciting tasks to gruesome stunts, the show kept the fans glued to their seats in each episode. It was shot in Cape Town and is hosted by actor-director Rohit Shetty. Among numerous contestants of the season, Rubina Dilaik is a prominent name of the season. She has been entertaining the audience not only with her daring stunts but also with her fun activities on the show. The actress was recently pranked by the host Rohit Shetty.

In the recent promo shared by the channel, it is shown that Rohit Shetty tells Rubina Dilaik to teach a crew member to dance and say, ‘Rubina Maa ki Jai’. Then he tells her to make him do yoga, and as they do, Rohit Shetty is seen having a good laugh in the control room. He also asked to her to run away with that crew’s sunglasses and phone, as she runs, the crew person is seen running after her. The captions read, “Rohit Shetty ke prank ki pehli shikaar hai Rubina. Dekhiye kaise karti hai woh apne assigned tasks poore!”

Post the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the gorgeous actress will be soon seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. As per the latest promo of the celeb dance reality show, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik will be seen as one the contestants of the season. She gave a stunner performance on Alia Bhatt’s song ‘Meri Jaan’ from Gangubai Kathiawadi. She was a fashion diva in the shimmery sea green corset style dress. On the stage she shared, “Jhalak Dikhhla has come back after five years, but I have waited 8 years to be present on this stage.” Her performance was applauded by Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi, who went on to say, “Jab mai aapko dekhti hu I only think of one work ‘achiever’.” The show will go on-air on September 10.

