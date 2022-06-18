Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rohit Shetty shares BTS video; Mohit Malik performs a daredevil stunt with lions

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on TV screens. In the show, the contestants compete with each other by doing stunts and thrilling tasks. The winner of the season will take home the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. For the present season, there is an interesting mix of celebs as contestants, who will be battling it out in Cape Town. The stunts for the present season are a notch above than any previous season, with lots of adventure and excitement for the contestants and audience. In the recent BTS video from the show, host Rohit Shetty is seen engaging in stunts. Actor Mohit Malik is also seen doing a dangerous stunt.

In the recent BTS clip from the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Rohit Shetty is seen taking on some stunts as he tackles a biker with a wooden stick and jumps towards a helicopter from a truck. He is also seen running on the racing tracks as a part of the promo shoot. In another promo video, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala actor Mohit Malik acing a very scary and daredevil stunt. He is seen inside a circular mesh cage he is surrounded by ferocious lions, who pounced upon the cage to attack on him.

The contestants for the season include Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair Rehmani, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Nishant Bhat among others. The shoot for the show has already started and the contestants are giving their best in the stunts. Apart from the shoot, they are also seen having fun together. They often share videos and pictures from their trip.

