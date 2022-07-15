Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rohit Shetty shocks contestants with new challenges in ‘Atyachaar Week’

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is being currently filmed in Cape Town. Every weekend, audiences get to see their favourite celebs performing gruesome stunts and the competition of this season is intensifying with each passing day. This week the ‘Khatra’ goes a notch higher as host Rohit Shetty will bring twists and turns at every step to ensure this year’s promise ‘Bachke kahan jayega, khatra kahi se bhi aayega’. With mind-blowing stunts, the viewers will also be treated to a power-packed punch of entertainment.

In the upcoming episode of Rohit Shetty's show, the contestants gear up to face the torture. In the previous seasons, the contestants only used to face torture during the stunts, but this season for the first time, the contenders will face it even before the action begins. Coping up to this year’s theme, the contestants are shocked to see themselves kidnapped and brought to a stunt location.

It is then revealed that in this ‘Atyachaar Week’, the contestants have to stay in the ‘Atyachaari tents’ where they will have to live with barely any comfort. The ones who pass the stunt will get access to the ‘Luxury tents’ that have all the amenities. In this crucial challenge, the contestants have to face all kinds of atyachaar, right from being hung upside down in the ‘Tea-bag Stunt’ to eating a ‘specially’ prepped African cuisine that they’re not used to. This week will test their mental and physical endurance to the very hilt.

As the competition gets fierce day by day, the show will bring new themes and new sets of challenges every week. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi premiered on 2nd July 2022. The contestants of this season are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Faisal Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 becomes highest-rated reality show; Rohit Shetty & contestants thank viewers