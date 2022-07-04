Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rohit Shetty takes a dig at Rajiv Adatia & Rubina Dilaik comes to his rescue; Watch

Rajiv Adatia, who is referred to as being one of the most loved contestants in the previous season of Salman Khan's hosted show Bigg Boss 14, is yet again making wonders on screen. Rajiv participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and has been doing the stunts and also entertaining the masses. He is seen bonding well with other contestants on the show; he is mostly seen hanging out with Pratik Sehajpal and Mr. Faisu. They often share pictures and videos from the fun times apart from doing the tasks.

In a recent clip shared by Rajiv on his Instagram handle, he can be seen stuck in a stunt, and during this, the daredevil host Rohit Shetty takes a dig at him. Rajiv can be seen hanging with the help of the harness at a height on an iron plank. While being hanged, Rohit Shetty asks Rajiv the meaning of 'Pairo tale zameen khisak ne ka'. Rajiv then tries to understand the dialogue and attempts to repeat it but fails hilariously. The other contestants are seen enjoying the moment and laughing at Rajiv. Then Rubina Dilaik comes out to help Rajiv and asks him to repeat a dialogue after her.

Rubina says 'Sir aap jab bhi kisi kartab se pehle lekin shabd ka prayog karte hai uss samay mere pairo tale zameen khisak jaati hai'. However, even after listening to this Rajiv is unable to complete the sentence. Soon, the iron plank on which Rajiv is standing can be seen spreading into two halves. All the contestants are seen enjoying the scene and are left in splits. Unable to stand, Rajiv then jumps from the height. Sharing this clip, Rajiv captioned, "Hahahaha! I knew it in English sir @itsrohitshetty".

Earlier in a chat with Pinkvilla, when asked about the show Rajiv stated, “Khatron Ke Khiladi is a very different reality show than other reality shows. This show is all about stunts, mind, and body. It is a very different show totally opposite of what I am as a person. It is a show which tests your physical and mental strength.”

The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.

