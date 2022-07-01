Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rohit Shetty's Haryanvi stuns Kanika Mann; Rajiv Adatia mimicks Singham's dialogue

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 consists of some popular celebs who have turned into contestants to fight gruesome stunts. The show is being filmed in Cape Town. The promos have started releasing and are giving us a glimpse of the stunts that can be seen in the upcoming episodes. The promos are proof that the audiences are surely going to be on the edge of their seats once the show starts airing. The participants are constantly sharing their pictures and videos on their social media handles to stay connected with fans.

Today, the contestants got to film a video along with the daredevil host Rohit Shetty. Actress Kanika Mann and Rajiv Adatia grabbed the opportunity and did a fun activity along with Rohit Shetty. In a video shared by Kanika on her Instagram handle, the actress can be seen asking the host to say 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and the tag line 'Bach Ke Kaha Jayega, Khatra Kahi Se Bhi Ayega' in the Haryanvi language. As asked by Kanika, Rohit can be seen fluently repeating the dialogue in the Haryanvi language leaving everyone stunned.

Click here to watch Kanika's video

On the other hand, Rajiv Adatia can be seen hilariously mimicking the famous dialogue 'Ata Majhi Satakli' from Rohit's film Singham. Rajiv's action of airing this dialogue leaves Rohit in splits, and the host then can be seen pulling Rajiv's leg. Sharing this video, Rajiv captioned, "Aata Majhi Satakli In My Way with the one and only".

Click here to watch Rajiv's video

The contestants of the show are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair, and others. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is all set to air on TV from 2nd July every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: 'I make sure to call Addite before performing my stunts,' says Mohit Malik; EXCLUSIVE