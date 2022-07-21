Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik accuses Kanika Mann of cheating in the Ostrich stunt

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has become one of the top-rated shows on the telly screen within a few days of it going on air. The show has been rightfully delivering on its promise of offering top-notch entertainment and excitement to the audience with thrilling stunts this season. The competition of this season is intensifying more than ever with every episode. The dapper host Rohit Shetty will bring twists and turns at every step to ensure this year’s promise ‘Bachke kahan jayega, khatra kahi se bhi aayega’. With the thrilling stunts, the viewers will also be treated to a power-packed punch of entertainment. In the recent promo, Rubina Dilaik is seen losing her cool over Kanika Mann in the ostrich task.

As per the promo, Rubina Dilaik is seen pitted against actress Kanika Mann for a stunt involving ostriches. But before the stunt starts, Rubina is seen frowning and displeased. Rohit Shetty asked her the reason for the same, and what she reveals, comes as a massive shock for everyone. Rubina accused Kanika Mann of cheating the task by using google to search for ways to tame ostriches, ahead of the task. She said that when they were changing for the task, she heard a phone ring, and she opened the search history on the phone, and she was stunned to see searches about ostriches. While Kanika Mann tried to defend herself saying, “It was not my phone. I don’t even know the meaning of tame”, Rubina replies, “It’s a disappointment.”

See the promo video here-

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants for the season include Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Faisal Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair. The shoot of the show in Cape Town is completed and the contestants are back home.

