Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik admires the climate of Cape Town; Jannat Zubair poses by a chopper; PICS

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 consists of some popular celebs who have turned into contestants to fight gruesome stunts. Speaking of which, Rubina Dilaik the Television star, Faisal Shaikh the popular social media sensation and Jannat Zubair the youngest and the most successful actress have participated in this show to channel their inner Khiladi and overcome their fears. These contestants along with the other participants have been capturing all the unique experiences they are facing in this show and are sharing it with their fans.

Today, Rubina Dilaik shared admirable series of pictures and videos with her co-contestants Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair. The trio can be seen clicking selfies amidst a breathtaking backdrop of a rainbow. In a video shared by Rubina, she can be seen giving a glimpse of the beautiful weather of Cape Town and she also mentions that it is sunny, raining and there is also a rainbow all at the same time. Sharing these snaps and clips, she captioned, "Three musketeers".

On the other hand, Jannat shared some stunning pictures as she poses alongside a chopper. In these photos, she looks stunning in a white outfit, which she paired with black boots. In the caption, she wrote, "Full video of my first chopper experience will be out soon on @voot".

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 shoot will happen extensively for about 2 months in Cape Town. The contestants of the show are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair, and others. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will start airing on TV from 2nd July every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV.

