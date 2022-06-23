Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik and Mr. Faisu make a fun reel; Rohit Shetty introduces the 14 contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is presently one of the most talked-about shows on social media. The shoot for the stunt-based reality show has already started in Cape Town, South Africa. The contestants including Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, and Pratik Sehajpal, among others, have reached the location along with host Rohit Shetty. The contestants are seen having a gala time doing the tasks and enjoying their spare time together. They often share pictures and videos from Cape Town. Rubina Dilaik has recently shared a fun reel with Mr. Faisu.

In the videos shared by Mr. Faisu, she is seen talking to Mr. Faisu. He asked her to choose between a handsome and intelligent guy, to which she replied that she likes neither of them and only wants him. Rubina Dilaik looks fashionable in a white vintage style top with purple trousers. She paired it with a blue puffer jacket with a floral print. Faisu captioned, “Baat kuch samaj na aayi @rubinadilaik.” Rubina Dilaik replied, “m still laughing.”

See the video here-

The new promo of the show has also been released on social media, where all the contestants are introduced for the season. All of them are seen ready for taking up the challenges in the game show. Rohit Shetty was seen in the video. The caption read, “Aagaye hai Rohit Shetty lekar 14 contestants ko jo taiyaar hai Khatron ke iss khel ke liye. Who are you rooting for? Tell us in the comments.”

See the video here- CLICK

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 promos have been released on social media, where contestants are seen engaged in thrilling and scary stunts. The show will start airing from July 2.

