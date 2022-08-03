Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik and Nishant Bhat treat fans with 'The Khiladi dance'; Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 premiered on July 2 and has remained consistent on the top of the TRP charts in the reality genre. The show is an adventurous one where the contestants have to perform some dynamic and daredevil stunts to prove their mettle in the game. Every year, fans eagerly wait to watch host Rohit Shetty come on the screen with celeb participants. The viewers enjoy the sight of their favourite contestant battling creepy crawlies, overcoming the fear of height, water, and several other things. The ongoing season has maintained its consistency in remaining the top-rated reality show.

Rubina Dilaik and Nishant Bhat shake a leg

The contestants are also celebrating the show's high ratings and have been treating the audience with more entertainment. Today, Rubina took to her Instagram handle and shared a video with her friend and co-contestant Nishant Bhat. In this short clip, the two can be seen shaking a leg on the hit song 'Go Down Deh'. Rubina is seen dressed in a black bralette top that she paired with maroon pants. On the other hand, Nishant also looked smart as he donned an all-black look and took a cream colour jacket on it, and paired his outfit with brown shoes.

Click here to watch Rubina's video

Sharing this video, the actress penned a small note for the fans and wrote, "You have been so kind in showering your love and appreciation for #kkk12 that we had to do The Khiladi Dance".

Update on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:

Till now there have been four evictions, Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi and Pratik Sehajpal. At present, the contestants of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat and Jannat Zubair.

