Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik creates fun reels with Nishant Bhat and Jannat Zubair; Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 consists of some popular celebs who have turned into contestants to fight gruesome stunts. This week the ‘Khatra’ goes a notch higher as host Rohit Shetty will bring twists and turns at every step to ensure this year’s promise ‘Bachke kahan jayega, khatra kahi se bhi aayega’. With mind-blowing stunts, the viewers will also be treated to a power-packed punch of entertainment. Apart from their on-screen entertaining camaraderie, the contestants are also sharing amazing pictures and videos on their social media handles.

Nishant Bhat shares a video with Rubina Dilaik:

Nishant Bhat shares a video on his Instagram handle along with Rubina. In this video, the two can be seen sitting around a table and Rubina asks Nishant that has he heard about the trending song 'Hola'. To which Nishant gives a befitting reply and says, "Now that we are in Khatron Ke Khiladi I only hear, Hola mei taale kholu kyu?". The video ends with Rubina giving a confusing reaction to Nishant. The caption of this video read, "Aaj raat dekhiye hume Taale ( locks) kholte hue".

Jannat Zubair shares a video with Rubina Dilaik

Jannat took to her Instagram handle and dropped a small video along with her friend Rubina. The two actresses show us what happens to them after performing gruesome stunts and sharing this Jannat writes, "Us post our stunts". In the caption, the actress wrote, "Everyday since we’re in Cape Town!".

Faisal Shaikh also shared a picture with Rubina and captioned it, "Partner".

As the competition gets fierce day by day, the show will bring new themes and new sets of challenges every week. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi premiered on 2nd July 2022. The contestants of this season are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Faisal Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair.

