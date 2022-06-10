Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik enjoys her time in Cape Town & recreates a trend; Abhinav Shukla reacts

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, one of the most entertaining and highly awaited shows on TV screens, shoot has begun. The show is being shot in Cape Town, South Africa and the contestants for the season have already reached there along with the host of Rohit Shetty. Apart from doing the thrilling stunts, the contestants are also seen enjoying themselves in Cape Town. Popular actress, Rubina Dilaik recently shared a post on social media where she is seen dancing on a popular social media trend.

In the post shared by Rubina Dilaik, she is looking gorgeous in a bright yellow crop sweater with brown relaxed fit pants. She paired the look with a sling bag and colourful shoes. The actress is seen doing dance steps of a popular Instagram trend. Her husband, Abhinav Shukla dropped the heart emoji on the post. Numerous fans of the actress also shared heart and fire emojis on the post.

Bigg Boss 15’s Pratik Sehajpal had also shared a post of himself chilling with the Khatron gang, including Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Chetna Pande and Faisal Shaikh. He captioned, “Khatra kahin se bhi ayega...”

For the uninitiated, Rohit Shetty will be seen hosting the show for the seventh time this year. The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 include Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, and Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair among others.

As per the rumours, the promos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 have been shot back on the 24th of May and they will soon be aired to the viewers. The shoot of the show will happen extensively for about 2 months in Cape Town. Reportedly, the show will start airing on COLORS TV on 7th August.

