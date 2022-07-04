Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik flaunts desi outfit in Cape Town; Says 'Wherever I go, my saree flows'

Rubina Dilaik, informally known as the Television Queen, is among the biggest names on Indian Television and has played a vital role in very successful television soap operas like Chhoti Bahu and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Now, Rubina is presently in Cape Town along with other contestants, shooting the next season of the blockbuster television reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, hosted by director Rohit Shetty. The actress is leaving no stones unturned to stay connected with her fans and often shares pictures and videos.

Today, Rubina shared a beautiful video on her Instagram handle. In this video, Rubina elegantly flaunts her peach saree in Cape Town, and sharing this clip, she captioned, "Wherever I go, my saree just flows…..". The Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress looks pretty as she draped a peach colour saree on an orange high neck crop top shelling out major fashion goals. She styled her hair open and accessorised her outfit with small jhumkas and also added a bindi which adds more grace to her look. Rubina's this Indo-western look has been receiving immense love from her fans and they have dropped amazing comments for the actress.

Click here to watch Rubina's video

Other contestants, apart from Rubina Dilaik, on the show are Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Erika Packard, Kanika Mann, and Aneri Vajani. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.

