Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik gives a glimpse of her gala time with Nishant Bhat & Aneri Vajani

Rubina Dilaik is a renowned name in the television industry who has been a part of several popular shows. She became a household name with her excellent acting in the daily soap, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She had taken part in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 with her husband and emerged as the winner of the season. Apart from impressing fans with her acts in daily soaps, Rubina also regularly makes heads turn with her style game. The actress frequently shares pictures on her social media handles, and fans always compliment her stylish looks.

As Rubina is now in Cape Town, busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, the actress is still leaving no stones unturned to treat her audiences with her pictures and videos. Today, again, Rubina dropped some pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned them, "updating…… #kkk12 beats" In these pictures, Rubina sported an olive green colour jumpsuit and paired it with yellow boots. She can also be seen striking a pose with her co-contestants, Nishant Bhat and Aneri Vajani.

Rubina Dilaik on participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12:

Earlier, Rubina had shared her excitement about collaborating with Rohit Shetty for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, she said, “One thing that I am really looking forward to is meeting Rohit Sir. Of course, we know what a fantastic action director he is, and what great action his films have. Abhinav has also spoken highly about him, so I am looking forward to meeting him, to have some personal experiences with him, and learn from him. So there is quite a lot I am looking forward to, especially when it comes to Rohit Sir.”

Update on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12:

The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will happen extensively for about 2 months in Cape Town. Reportedly, the show will start airing on COLORS TV on 7th August.

