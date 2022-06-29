Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik grooves with Nishant Bhat; Mr. Faisu walks alongside Rohit Shetty

The shoot for the most-awaited stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has begun and the fans of very excited to see their favourite stars on the screens. The contestants will be seen performing thrilling and adventurous stunts on the show, which will be hosted by action director Rohit Shetty. The contestants have become good friends while staying together in Cape Town, South Africa. Rubina Dilaik recently shared a dance video with Nishant Bhat. Faisal Shaikh also shared an interesting BTS video from the shoot.

In the video shared by Bigg Boss 14 winner, Rubina Dilaik, she is seen dancing with Nishant Bhat in beautiful natural surroundings. They are seen grooving on the trending track, ‘Gomi Gomi’, and Rubina Dilaik looks fabulous in a brown knitted dress and a brown designer overcoat. She paired it with a pearl neckpiece and brown boots. She captioned, “Isko mere dancing skills pe yakeen nahi hai @nishantbhat85.”

Social media influencer, Mr. Faisu also shared a BTS video with host Rohit Shetty. They are seen getting off a helicopter as they walked in style.

The contestants of the show are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair, and others. It will be interesting to witness Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat and Mr. Faisu performing gruesome stunts on the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will start airing on TV screens from 2nd July every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV.

