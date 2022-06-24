Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair & Mr. Faisu admire Cape Town, click pictures with rainbow

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular names in the telly industry and is presently seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She has gone to Cape Town, South Africa along with other contestants and host Rohit Shetty. The contestant is often seen sharing pictures and videos will other contestants on the show. Rubina recently shared a selfie with Jannat Zubair and Mr. Faisu as they posed with a rainbow in the background.

In the photos shared by Bigg Boss 14 fame, she is seen posing with Jannat Zubair and Mr. Faisu. There is a beautiful rainbow in the background. Rubina looks beautiful in a bright orange jacket and she had a beautiful braided hairstyle. Rubina also gave a glimpse of the view of Cape Town from her location. Jannat looks pretty with open hair and Faisu has sported a printed shirt as they enjoy the morning sunlight.

See the post here-

Rubina Dilaik had also shared another post on social media, where is seen doing a popular Instagram wave trend. She is seen in a bathrobe and her hair is tied up in a bun. She is also seen consuming a hot beverage. She shared in the caption, “This is How I relax , post all my stunts ……with spa time.”

See the video here-CLICK

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rubina shared what made her say yes to the show this year. "Now is the right time for me to take up the show as I am mentally and physically prepared to take up this challenge. Mystically, it happened that things fell in place at the right time, and I am here in South Africa, doing Khatron Ke Khiladi," said the actress.

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Rubina Dilaik paints a pretty picture in pink; Calls herself ‘genie in a bottle’