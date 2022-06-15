Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik & Jannat Zubair shake a leg; Shivangi Joshi drops solo PICS

Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12' is all set to take you on an adventurous ride. The contestants of this season will treat you by performing gruesome stunts that will keep you on the edge of your seats. The promos of the show are giving us a glimpse of the stunts we can expect in this season. The participants are also sharing their pictures and videos from their respective social media handle to stay connected with the fans.

Today, Jannat Zubair uploaded a video along with Rubina Dilaik on her Instagram handle. In this reel, the two beautiful actresses are grooving on the viral song 'Sway' but with a twist. They have chosen a remix of this Hollywood song which has a Bollywood twist to it. They start dancing with the signature step of the song and later end up doing steps on the Bollywood song 'Le Jaa Le Jaa'. Sharing this video, Jannat captioned, "Le Jaa le Jaa". On the other hand, Shivangi Joshi has dropped some stunning solo photos in a colourful athleisure. Sharing these pictures, Shivangi captioned, "When life puts you in tough situation, don’t say why me, but say try me".

Recently, Colors TV also shared a promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 on its Instagram page. In this short promo, Rohit Shetty can be seen turning a bike upside down and saying his patent dialogue 'Bach Ke Kaha Jayega, Khatra Kahi Se Bhi Ayega'. But the main highlight of this promo was that the makers have finally revealed the release date of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. The caption of this promo read, "Khatron ka vaar hoga iss baar non-stop! Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, 2nd July se, har Sat aur Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par!"

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair, and others. The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will happen extensively for about 2 months in Cape Town.

