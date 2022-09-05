Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik to Kanika Mann, contestants who were injured while performing stunts

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is one of the top-rated shows in the reality genre, and its engaging content has hooked the attention of the audience. The participants are battling spine-chilling stunts and overcoming their fears to survive till the end of the show. The viewers enjoy the sight of their favorite contestant battling creepy crawlies and overcoming their fear of height, water, and several other things. The ongoing season has maintained its consistency in remaining the top-rated reality show.

Apart from the stunts, the contestants had a gala time with Rohit Shetty while shooting for the show. They formed a good friendship and stood as strong pillars for each other while performing the stunts. They encouraged and cheered one another during their tasks and also had great fun. But amidst all this, the contestants had a hard time when they had to perform dangerous stunts and got injured while doing it. Let's take a look at contestants who got injured while giving their best during the stunts.

Rubina Dilaik

During one of the group stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, Rubina Dilaik was injured severely in a group stunt. This happened when Rohit Shetty divided the contestants into two teams. The leader of the first team was Tushar Kalia and the second team was Mohit Malik, Rubina was on Mohit's team. The leader of the group was to be announced based on the performance in the group task, show host Rohit Shetty had announced. It was in the first task itself that Rubina got injured. The first task was a height and water task which left many breathless and almost in tears. When Rubina fell from a great height into the water, she wounded her arms and legs. After this, Rubina was admitted to the hospital but soon she recovered after receiving proper treatment and care.

Kanika Mann

Kanika Mann, who is still going strong in the show had also received severe injuries. The actress was badly bruised on her legs and arms and had also flaunted her scars on social media. Despite being injured, Kanika took the scars sportingly and performed all the stunts exceptionally.

Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv Adatia who makes all of us laugh on the show with his hilarious poems had also sprained his leg after the stunt. Rajiv never described how he was hurt but his co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal had posted Rajiv's video on his social media handle showing his injuries. In the next stunt, when Rajiv was unable to perform, his friend Faisal Shaikh came for his help and did a stunt on his behalf.

Erika Packard

Erika has had a very short journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 where she got eliminated in the first week itself and got only two tasks to perform. The model was injured in her first task opposite Nishant Bhatt. She fell off a tyre during a moving car stunt and hurt her nose.

Nishant Bhat

Nishant Bhat was also injured while performing gruesome stunts and not once, but multiple times. Nishant was bitten by a pig and a crab and while doing another task he also bruised his shoulder, hands, and knee badly. But the choreographer has shown strength and the right spirit, and has completed the tasks despite injuries.

Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair, the youngest contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 was also injured while doing a stunt. Even though Jannat is known for doing water stunts well, recently in one of the water stunts, she almost fainted in the pool and Rohit Shetty had to pull her out. Her energy levels went low due to exertion but luckily she recovered soon and was back in the game in the next task itself.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:

Till now there have been four evictions of Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal, and Chetna Pande. The contestants who got eliminated but returned again on the show are Sriti Jha and Mr. Faisu. At present, the contestants of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.

