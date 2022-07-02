Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik to Mr Faisu; A look at these contestants' claim to fame projects
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most-loved reality shows on television that premieres on July 2.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will premiere on Saturday, July 2, and fans are extremely excited to watch some spine-chilling stunts designed by filmmaker, host Rohit Shetty, and the team. Several television and internet celebrities have participated in this season, and all these 14 contestants have bonded well with each other. Their camaraderie can be seen through videos, and reels posted on Instagram. The contestants are already popular but let's take a look at which of their projects made them a household name.
Rubina Dilaik
Television actress Rubina Dilaik entered people's hearts with her maiden show, Chotti Bahu itself. She played the role of Radhika Shastri in it and was paired opposite Avinash Sachdev.
Mohit Malik
Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi has been in the television industry since 2013 and made many appearances on the small screen but it was her character, Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that brought her stardom.
Tushar Kalia
Sriti Jha
Sriti Jha is a versatile actor who is also a poet and an old-school by heart. It was in 2007 that she began her career with Dhoom Machao Dhoom and went on to do shows like Jiya Jale, Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? These shows proved her mettle as an actor but Kumkum Bhagya took her career to new heights. She is still fresh in people's minds as Pragya Abhishek Mehra.
Mr Faisu
Faisal Shaikh, known as Mr Faisu, is a social media influencer with a massive fan following on Instagram. He became famous during the pandemic by creating and re-creating videos on digital apps.Kanika Mann, who exudes happy-go-lucky-girl vibes, is best known for her show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.
Nishant Bhat
Jannat Zubair
Jannat Zubair has been working in the television industry since a very young age. Her character in Tu Aashiqui at the tender age of 16 made her famous. Later, she became an internet celebrity by creating reels.
Pratik Sehajpal
Aneri Vajani
Erica Packard
Erika Packard is an Indian model and social media influencer. She is the daughter of the yesteryear Bollywood villain Gavin Packard. She was in the news for dating Shraddha Kapoor's brother, Siddhanth Kapoor for almost a decade.
Rajiv Adatia
Rajiv Adatia is also a public personality who became the talk of the town after his participation in Bigg Boss 15. His jolly nature has been loved by the audience, and he continues to spread laughs in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 too.
Chetna Pande
