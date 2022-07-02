Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik to Mr Faisu; A look at these contestants' claim to fame projects

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most-loved reality shows on television that premieres on July 2.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants with host Rohit Shetty
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will premiere on Saturday, July 2, and fans are extremely excited to watch some spine-chilling stunts designed by filmmaker, host Rohit Shetty, and the team. Several television and internet celebrities have participated in this season, and all these 14 contestants have bonded well with each other. Their camaraderie can be seen through videos, and reels posted on Instagram. The contestants are already popular but let's take a look at which of their projects made them a household name.

Rubina Dilaik

Television actress Rubina Dilaik entered people's hearts with her maiden show, Chotti Bahu itself. She played the role of Radhika Shastri in it and was paired opposite Avinash Sachdev.

khatron-ke-khiladi-12-contestant-rubina-dilaik.jpg

Mohit Malik

In 2005-2006, he was seen in the show, Miilee and continued to get back-to-back work. But it was his show, Doli Armaanon Ki (2013) wherein he was seen as Samrat Singh Rathore that amped up his career, and there has been no looking back.

khatron-ke-khiladi-12-contestant-mohit-malik.jpg

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi has been in the television industry since 2013 and made many appearances on the small screen but it was her character, Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that brought her stardom.

khatron-ke-khiladi-12-contestant-shivangi-joshi.jpg

Tushar Kalia

Tushar Kalia earned recognition as a judge on the reality show, Dance Deewane. Prior to that, participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's sixth and seventh season as a choreographer, followed by getting a break in Bollywood with Karan Johar's film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

khatron-ke-khiladi-12-contestant-tushar-kalia.jpg

Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha is a versatile actor who is also a poet and an old-school by heart. It was in 2007 that she began her career with Dhoom Machao Dhoom and went on to do shows like Jiya Jale, Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? These shows proved her mettle as an actor but Kumkum Bhagya took her career to new heights. She is still fresh in people's minds as Pragya Abhishek Mehra.

khatron-ke-khiladi-12-contestant-sriti-jha.jpg

Mr Faisu

Faisal Shaikh, known as Mr Faisu, is a social media influencer with a massive fan following on Instagram. He became famous during the pandemic by creating and re-creating videos on digital apps.Kanika Mann, who exudes happy-go-lucky-girl vibes, is best known for her show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

khatron-ke-khiladi-12-contestant-faisal-shaikh.jpg

Nishant Bhat

Nishant Bhat too is a choreographer and now a public personality, courtesy, Bigg Boss OTT. He started his career with Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 3 and participated in various seasons of this show and in Dance Deewane. He also did choreography for Bigg Boss but it was his appearance in Bigg Boss OTT as a contestant that fetched him fame.

khatron-ke-khiladi-12-contestant-nishant-bhat.jpg

Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair has been working in the television industry since a very young age. Her character in Tu Aashiqui at the tender age of 16 made her famous. Later, she became an internet celebrity by creating reels.

khatron-ke-khiladi-12-contestant-jannat-zubair.jpg

Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik Sehajpal has done several youth-based reality shows but his participation in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 changed the game for him. After earning a huge fan army on social media, he will now be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

khatron-ke-khiladi-12-contestant-pratik-sehajpal.jpg

Aneri Vajani

Aneri Vajani, who was recently seen in Anupamaa, is certain that the audience will be surprised to see her in this reality show. It was the show, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins that made Aneri a household name.
khatron-ke-khiladi-12-contestant-aneri-vajani.jpg

Erica Packard

Erika Packard is an Indian model and social media influencer. She is the daughter of the yesteryear Bollywood villain Gavin Packard. She was in the news for dating Shraddha Kapoor's brother, Siddhanth Kapoor for almost a decade.

khatron-ke-khiladi-12-contestant-erica-packard.jpg

Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv Adatia is also a public personality who became the talk of the town after his participation in Bigg Boss 15. His jolly nature has been loved by the audience, and he continues to spread laughs in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 too. 

khatron-ke-khiladi-12-contestant-rajiv-adatia.jpg

Chetna Pande

Chetna has predominantly featured in reality shows like Ace of Space, and the news of her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 brought her into the limelight.

khatron-ke-khiladi-12-contestant-chetna-pande.jpg

