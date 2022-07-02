Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik to Mr Faisu; A look at these contestants' claim to fame projects

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will premiere on Saturday, July 2, and fans are extremely excited to watch some spine-chilling stunts designed by filmmaker, host Rohit Shetty, and the team. Several television and internet celebrities have participated in this season, and all these 14 contestants have bonded well with each other. Their camaraderie can be seen through videos, and reels posted on Instagram. The contestants are already popular but let's take a look at which of their projects made them a household name.

Rubina Dilaik

Television actress Rubina Dilaik entered people's hearts with her maiden show, Chotti Bahu itself. She played the role of Radhika Shastri in it and was paired opposite Avinash Sachdev.

Mohit Malik

In 2005-2006, he was seen in the show, Miilee and continued to get back-to-back work. But it was his show, Doli Armaanon Ki (2013) wherein he was seen as Samrat Singh Rathore that amped up his career, and there has been no looking back.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi has been in the television industry since 2013 and made many appearances on the small screen but it was her character, Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that brought her stardom.

Tushar Kalia

Tushar Kalia earned recognition as a judge on the reality show, Dance Deewane. Prior to that, participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's sixth and seventh season as a choreographer, followed by getting a break in Bollywood with Karan Johar's film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha is a versatile actor who is also a poet and an old-school by heart. It was in 2007 that she began her career with Dhoom Machao Dhoom and went on to do shows like Jiya Jale, Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? These shows proved her mettle as an actor but Kumkum Bhagya took her career to new heights. She is still fresh in people's minds as Pragya Abhishek Mehra.

Mr Faisu