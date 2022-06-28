Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik & Mr. Faisu make a fun video; Kanika Mann looks pretty in pink tracksuit

The contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 have reached Cape Town, South Africa and the shoot has begun. Rohit Shetty hosted show, will be much more adventurous, exciting and fun for the contestants as well as the audience. The season comprises an interesting group of contestants including Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Mr. Faisu, Sriti Jha and more. The contestants are often seen engaging in fun activities after the stunts and on their days off. Rubina Dilaik and Mr. Faisu’s latest video will surely make you laugh.

In the video shared by the duo, Mr. Faisu is seen addressing Rubina Dilaik as Sahiba and telling her that he was to live in her heart. Rubina, who is seen standing beside a tree, says that she has no issues but he should not fight will all the other boys in her heart. The answer leaves the former stumped. Rubina Dilaik looks fashionable in the brown button-down dress along with a brown overcoat. She paired the look with a beautiful pearl necklace and black sunglasses. She had sported brown boots, matching her attire.

In another post shared by the lovely actress Kanika Mann, she is seen seated on the huge stacked tyre rims. She looks cute in a baby pink hooded sweatshirt with loose-fit joggers. Her hair is braided into two ponytails. She captioned, “Aaapki Khiladi”.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit Shetty will be seen hosting the show for the seventh time this year. The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair among others. The show will start airing from July 2.

